Police have released an update on the man who was assaulted on Bold Street.

According to reports, the condition of a guy who was assaulted in Liverpool city centre is improving.

When the victim, a 27-year-old Northern Irishman, was assaulted, he was walking along Bold Street toward Hanover Street.

On Saturday, August 15, about 1 a.m., he was discovered unconscious on the ground outside Liverpool Central railway station.

Faces seen on CCTV that could aid in the capture of on-the-run killers

The individual is presently recuperating and in a stable condition in hospital, according to police.

Seven persons were arrested in connection with the incident yesterday.

On suspicion of Section 18 assault and possession with intent to supply Class A narcotics, a 40-year-old Pontypridd man was arrested.

He was later released on conditional bail pending the outcome of the investigation.

Six additional males from South Wales, aged 33 to 41, were also arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply Class A drugs in connection with suspected cocaine discovered in a hotel room.

The six guys have been released on the condition that they cooperate with the inquiry.

Officers are still looking for anyone with information, including any drivers who have dashcam footage that they may send to the NICE website to be inspected by police.

“Although multiple arrests have been made, our investigation is still ongoing, and we’d like to speak to anyone who observed the event or has any CCTV, dashcam, or other information,” said Detective Chief Inspector Paul Parry.

Anyone else with information about the case is requested to tweet @MerPolCC or message Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, referencing reference 21000567116.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.