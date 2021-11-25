Police have released an update following the discovery of a man with stab wounds on a quiet street.

After a guy was discovered with stab wounds on a quiet street, police have released an update.

Officers were called to Union Street in Seacombe, Wallasey, at 4.50 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24, after complaints of a dispute between two men, according to Merseyside Police.

After observing a heavy police presence and a cordon in place on Union Street and the adjacent Guildford Street, residents in the vicinity expressed their worries.

While his partner was pregnant, Dad downloaded child rape photos.

“I saw police and forensics on Union Street and the road roped off at the back,” one witness told The Washington Newsday.

Another person who spoke to The Washington Newsday said that a friend who tried to rescue the victim had to remove blood-stained garments off them and send it over to authorities as evidence.

“There was a punch thrown, and then one of my friend’s friends was stabbed,” they continued.

“Just come home from there police all over CSI men in white overalls tape everywhere,” another resident wrote on social media.

According to a statement released today by police, the man is’stable’ with non-life threatening injuries.

A spokeswoman stated that investigations into the incident’s circumstances are still ongoing.

The perpetrator is believed to have fled the scene in the direction of Rice Lane after detectives conducted a house-to-house, witness, and CCTV investigation.

“This is a horrific act,” Detective Inspector Mike Fletcher said. “We are appealing anyone with information to come forward so we can find the people responsible and bring them to justice.”

“We’re conducting thorough searches in the neighborhood to see if anyone saw the incident or has any information that will assist us with our investigations.”

“This incident occurred near Union Street and Guildford Street in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, November 24), therefore if you were in the area at the time of the crime and have CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell camera evidence, please let us know.”

“In order to keep our streets safe, we will take positive action to remove individuals who use weapons to instill fear and violence.”

“The summary comes to an end.”