Police have released an update following a ‘targeted’ nighttime assault in which a man was stripped of his clothes.

After an assault on Bank Road in Bootle on Saturday, October 9, a man who paramedics and police initially thought had been stabbed had his clothes taken.

The victim was chased down Strand Road and onto Bank Road by a gang of eight guys, some on bicycles and others on foot, according to police.

They then assaulted the individual, robbing him of his belongings and money.

Initially, paramedics believed the man had sustained a stab wound to his back in addition to minor injuries.

However, according to The Washington Newsday, the victim was not actually stabbed.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “Our search for individuals responsible is still ongoing. During the assault, the victim sustained minor facial injuries.” “We are in the early stages of an inquiry into a robbery and assault this morning that left a guy injured,” Detective Inspector Paula Furlong stated on October 9.

“We want to reassure the public that our preliminary investigations indicate that this was a targeted attack.” Officers will remain on the scene today while our investigations are finished in order to assist in the search for the men responsible and their prosecution.

“Please come forward and let us know if you were in the Strand Road area early this morning and observed anything or anyone unusual.” Similarly, if you were traveling in the vicinity and captured dashcam film, please check it and let us know if you notice anything suspicious.

“Knife crime has no place in our communities, and we rely on the public to come forward with information about such crimes in order to keep our streets safe.” Please let us know what you know, and rest assured that we will act.”