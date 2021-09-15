Police have released a photo of a wanted EncroChat drug dealer.

Detectives looking into crimes via the EncroChat network have released photos of a man they’re looking for.

Officers are looking for information about Dean Nugent, a wanted man from Huyton who is accused of being a drug dealer.

As part of Operation Venetic, the 34-year-old is wanted in connection with a conspiracy to provide Class A and B drugs.

After a small girl was crushed by a fireplace, there have been calls for “accountability.”

Operation Venetic is a probe into worldwide mobile encryption, popularly known as the EncroChat messaging platform.

Nugent is described as a white man with receding blonde hair and blue eyes who stands 5ft 11 inches tall and has a slender body.

“We’re still looking for Dean Nugent from Huyton, who is sought in connection with drug supply offences,” a Merseyside police spokesperson said.

“As part of Operation Venetic, the worldwide mobile encryption probe, officers want to talk with Nugent, 34, in connection with a plot to provide Class A and B drugs.

“Nugent is described as a white man with receding blonde hair, prominent ears, and blue eyes who is 5ft 11in tall and has a slender body. He has a Liverpool twang to his voice.

“Contact us via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’, or phone 101 with reference 21000318591.”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.