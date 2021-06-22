Police have named a suspect after a guy threatened bar employees with a machete and refused admittance.

After an incident with a machete in New Brighton last week, a Wirral man has been charged.

At around 10.30 p.m. on Friday, June 18, police were dispatched to Marine Street Social in New Brighton after receiving allegations of a man brandishing a knife.

Staff members can be seen picking up neighboring tables and chairs to defend themselves from a man in a video that has gone viral. Others can be heard screaming and shouting.

There were no injuries reported, and a Tranmere man, 23, was detained shortly after on suspicion of affray and possession of a prohibited substance.

He verbally abused officers while in police custody and was later detained on suspicion of a public order offense.

Following the incident, Merseyside Police have accused Ellis Price, 23, of Church Road in Tranmere, with affray, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a prohibited substance, and a Section 4A public order offence.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “Following an incident in New Brighton on Friday, June 18th, we have charged a 23-year-old male.

“Officers were summoned to Marine Street Social about 10.30 p.m. after reports of a fight between a man and security employees, during which the man brandished a knife.

“Patrols arrived, found the individual, and arrested him.

“Ellis Price, 23, of Church Road, Tranmere, was arrested and charged with affray, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and violation of Section 4A of the Public Order Act.

“Price was remanded in custody and appeared in court yesterday (Monday, June 21),” according to the statement.

Price was remanded in custody and will appear in court on July 19 at Liverpool Crown Court.