Police have located the family of a girl who was found alone in a park.

This morning, the child, believed to be around ten years old, was seen alone in St Helens.

She was discovered by cops at Gaskell Park after a worried onlooker contacted 911.

She was taken to the hospital for a checkup, and cops conducted door-to-door searches in the vicinity in an attempt to locate her loved ones.

After that failed, Merseyside Police issued a public plea to find the girl’s family, who had been found with a Nintendo Switch.

The police department announced this afternoon that they had located her family.

“Good news,” they tweeted. Thank you to everyone who shared and commented on our earlier appeal to find the girl who was found in St Helens.

“Her family has been located, and investigations are underway to determine the circumstances. Please keep this in mind when commenting, and thanks as always.”