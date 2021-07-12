Police have launched a manhunt for a suspected fraudster.

After a suspected fraudster failed to appear in court, a manhunt has been launched.

As part of their search, Merseyside Police released a photograph of Kevin Bernard today.

According to reports, the 43-year-old from Bootle has been charged with separate driving and fraud offenses.

However, he did not appear in court to answer the allegations.

Police are now asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

“We are seeking for information to locate wanted Bootle man Kevin Bernard,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Bernard, 43, is wanted in connection with two separate driving and fraud offenses for which he failed to appear in court.”

He is described as 6ft tall, of robust frame, with shaved brown hair and blue eyes, and talks “with a Liverpool accent.”

“If you have seen Bernard or have any information, please contact us via @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘ Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 21000286445 and we’ll take care of the rest,” the statement continued.