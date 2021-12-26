Police have issued an urgent plea to locate a woman who has been missing since Christmas Eve.

Police in Liverpool have issued an appeal for information about a 53-year-old lady who was last seen on Christmas Eve.

Julie Turner was last seen on December 24 on Anfield’s Ayrshire Road, according to police.

She is characterized as a Caucasian woman with a thin body, straight ginger hair, and blue eyes. She has a piercing in her brow that is hooped.

On Boxing Day, a guy drowns after being rescued from a lake in a park.

Julie was supposed to visit the area around Anfield Cemetery and between Ayshire Road and Cherry Lane, according to police.

“We are looking for help in finding a 53-year-old woman who is missing in Liverpool,” a police spokesman told The Washington Newsday.

“Julie Turner was last seen on Anfield’s Ayrshire Road on Christmas Eve, Friday December 24th.

“She is characterized as a slim, white female.”