Police have issued an urgent plea to locate a missing woman from Wavertree.

Merseyside Police have launched an urgent plea to locate a 34-year-old woman who has gone missing in Liverpool’s Wavertree neighborhood.

Leah Jenkins was last seen at 4.45 p.m. on Monday on Talbotville Road in Wavertree (December 20).

She is described as white, 5ft 2in tall, with long dark brown hair and a hefty body.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and a yellow sweatshirt, according to police, and is known to frequent several areas in Liverpool, including the city center and Wavertree.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should immediately contact @MerPolCC or @missingpeople on 116 000.

