Police have issued an update following the discovery of a woman’s death at a residence in Liverpool.

The death of a lady discovered in a Walton home is not being investigated as suspicious.

At 3.20pm on Wednesday, June 30, Merseyside Police were called to a residence on Bardsay Road, where they discovered the body of a woman.

At the scene, the woman was pronounced deceased.

READ MORE: A woman transferred ‘filthy’ cash to Dubai, where her gangland boyfriend was on the run

The death was first classified as unexplained, but police have since clarified that it is not being investigated as suspicious.

“The death in Bardsay Road in Walton is not suspicious and will be passed to the coroner,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

A police cruiser, a scientific support van, and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Officers in full body armor were seen entering the property, according to witnesses.

The woman’s identity and that of her relatives are still being sought.