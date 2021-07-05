Police have issued an update following the death of a Liverpool motorist in his twenties in an M6 incident.

A Liverpool man died in a crash on the M6 last week, and police are looking for witnesses.

On Thursday, July 1, the man, in his twenties, was driving a Seat Ibiza when he collided with a Mercedes Actros HGV.

At around 1.02 a.m., emergency personnel were called to the incident on the southbound side of the road between junctions 28 and 27.

As students depart Liverpool, they leave behind a “year of agony” and now a “trail of filth.”

The HGV driver did not sustain any significant injuries.

The driver of the Seat died at the scene, according to Lancashire Police.

The incident closed the highway for many hours last week, but it reopened several hours later.

“This incident has resulted in a man losing his life, and my sympathies are with his loved ones at this terribly painful time,” said Sergeant David Hurst of Lancashire Police’s tactical operations.

“We are now attempting to determine the full circumstances of the collision, and I would ask that any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage who may be able to assist us with our investigations contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Lancashire Police via email at [email protected] or call 101, mentioning log 0063 from July 1, 2021.