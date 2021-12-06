Police have issued an appeal for assistance in locating a 28-year-old woman who has gone missing.

On Saturday, Jade Mason was last seen near the Adelphi hotel.

She is described as a white woman with dark brown hair and hazel eyes, about five feet six inches tall and of medium frame.

Jade is known to frequent the city center of Liverpool, notably the area around the Radio Merseyside building, Church Street near Lloyds TSB, the Adelphi hotel, and St Luke’s Church, also known as the bombed out church.

Anyone who sees Jade or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Merseyside Police via the online form, by calling 101 or Missing People on 116000, or via Twitter at @MerPolCC or Facebook at Merseyside Police Contact Centre.

“Please contact us via our form https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/ if you see her.”

You can also contact the Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, @MerPolCC on Twitter, 101, or Missing People on 116 000.”