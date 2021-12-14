Police have issued a warning to vehicles in the hot spot region as patrols increase.

Following an uptick in vehicle thefts, people are being asked to make sure their car doors are locked and their car keys are secure.

Following a spate of car thefts around the area in the run-up to Christmas, police have issued a warning to residents in St Helens.

They’ve increased patrols in various parts of the borough and are working to communicate with members of the public and provide advise on how to secure their homes and belongings.

The decision comes after an uptick in car thefts in St Helens’ Parr and Newton-le-Willows areas over the last week.

They have asked all residents to lock their vehicles and send any doorbell or CCTV footage of offenders to them, in addition to making their presence known in hot zone regions.

Improved security features like as locks, CCTV, and alarms, as well as removing keys from windows and doors, are thought to make a significant difference in discouraging potential burglars.

“We have been made aware of a recent rise in vehicle crime across the Parr area,” St Helens Police posted on their Facebook page.

“We are aware that a lot of victims may not have reported this at this time and may have important CCTV evidence of the criminal.”

“We’d want to invite members of the public to contact us with information about Merpolcc.”

Police have increased patrols in the Newton-le-Willows area, according to a second statement.

Many crimes are committed when automobile owners leave their vehicles unlocked, according to the police.

“This can happen by accident because the owner believes they have locked them before going in for the night,” they explained.

“Apart from the obvious, the best approach to avoid this is to remove all valuables from your vehicle, making it an unworthy effort for the thieves.”

Anyone with information should phone 101 or Crimestoppers, which can be reached anonymously at 0800 555 111.