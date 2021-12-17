Police have issued a warning to residents in the affected areas to secure all windows and doors.

In the run-up to Christmas, a spike in the number of thefts, prospective break-ins, and burglaries has been recorded around the region.

Operation Shepard, Merseyside Police’s annual campaign to prevent crime and keep communities safe during the festive season, has begun.

Ava White’s family has released information on her ‘beloved’ daughter and sister’s burial.

More officers will be monitoring locations in the run-up to Christmas and into the New Year, according to police.

Car thefts have increased in the L25, L19, and L24 postcode areas of South Liverpool, according to police.

Police have also issued a warning to residents in St Helens this week, following a spate of car thefts in the area in the run-up to Christmas.

They said they are beefing up patrols in various parts of the borough and are working to engage residents and provide advise on how to secure their homes and possessions.

The decision comes after an uptick in car thefts in St Helens’ Parr and Newton-le-Willows areas over the last week.

They have asked all residents to lock their vehicles and send any doorbell or CCTV footage of offenders to them, in addition to making their presence known in hot zone regions.

Following the release of ‘unsettling’ CCTV footage, James, 34, of Crosby, contacted The Washington Newsday to warn other homeowners to be cautious in the run-up to Christmas.

The 34-year-old alleges a man tried to force entry into his car and residence as he was fast asleep in his Moorfield Road home.

He didn’t check his personal CCTV until he heard folks commenting in a community Facebook group about a man trying car doors and attempting to enter residences.

He alleges that after reviewing the film, he witnessed a man approach his car and try the door handle before attempting to enter his property through a side gate.

When James initially saw the footage, he described it as “extremely unsettling.”

