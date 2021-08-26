Police have issued a public appeal for information on an elderly Wirral man who has gone missing.

An elderly man vanished from his Wirral home earlier this month, prompting a Merseyside Police plea for information.

Gianpiero Bonifazi, often known as ‘Piero,’ was last seen on Saturday, August 7 at his Banks Road home in West Kirby.

The 69-year-old, who sold the Big Issue outside Morrisons, is said to have left his home on Sunday, August 8, leaving only his clothing and toothbrush behind.

He has ties to London’s Walthamstow, as well as Norfolk, Devon, Kent, and Cornwall.

Mum passes out outside of Asda and awakens to find a stranger on her phone.

Chris Hazlehurst, 74, Gianpiero’s nine-year friend, remembered him as a nice and caring man who always had a story to tell. Her attempts to contact Gianpiero guy have gone unanswered.

Chris told The Washington Newsday about her fear for her friend, saying, “I’m feeling pretty disturbed by it, because he has done this sort of stuff before.” However, he usually responds to me within a few days.”

Wendy, his landlord, was the last person to see Gianpiero. She expressed her sadness and expressed her desire for the man, who is originally from Rome, to be discovered.

Following Facebook appeals earlier this month, Wendy told The Washington Newsday, “It’s just a very tense moment, isn’t it?” I’m really frustrated because I don’t think we’re getting anywhere.”

“69-year-old Gianpiero was last seen at his home in Banks Road earlier this month, and intensive enquiries are ongoing,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“He is a white Italian man who stands 5ft 8in tall, has a medium frame, is bald, and typically wears glasses and a baseball cap. As a registered Big Issue seller, he is well-known.

“In addition to Walthamstow in London, Gianpiero has ties to Norfolk, Kent, Devon, and Cornwall.”

Please report any sightings of Gianpiero to @MerPolCC, 101, or the charity Missing People on 116 000 via: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/ or any other information to: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing