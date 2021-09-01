Police have identified the woman who dumped a backpack containing human remains in a dumpster.

On Monday, police in Chesterfield County responded to a complaint of a suspicious event in the Victoria Square shopping center. Before entering the store, an unknown woman deposited a backpack in a nearby dumpster, according to a store employee. The young woman was also seen leaving the location without her backpack, according to witnesses. According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the employee who became suspicious checked the bag in the dumpster, discovered blood on it, and informed authorities.

Chesterfield police Maj. Michael Louth said Tuesday that an employee witnessed the young lady put something in the dumpster and thought it was strange. “Subsequently, the employee walked out there and spotted the book bag, which had some blood on it,” Louth explained.

According to the report, responding cops discovered suspected human remains in the book bag, which were later sent for an autopsy.

“I’m just going to stick to possible human remains until I can have it verified,” Louth said when asked if the remains seemed to be those of an infant.

The woman who is thought to have abandoned the bones was seen on the store’s surveillance camera.

Police posted photos of the woman in the hopes of identifying her, and they expressed concern that she or anyone else connected to her would require medical attention.

Chesterfield County police updated in a news release about 16 hours after releasing the photographs that they had recognized the woman.

“The probe is still underway. “At this moment, we have no other information to release,” police stated.

