Police have detained fifteen people and confiscated a fake gun as they carry the gang war to the south coast.

For the operation, officers were dispatched to the south coast, which meant that some of individuals suspected of peddling misery awoke to find Merseyside Police uniforms and vehicles on their doorsteps.

As part of the investigation, search teams swamped rail and coach stations in Dorset, recovering drugs and cash.

County Lines gangs from the region were the focus of the two-day operation, which targeted the south coast narcotics trafficking.

Merseyside Police have never sent officers to Dorset before, despite sending units to support similar searches in Cheshire, North Wales, and Devon.

“The criminals that operate County Lines do not respect boundaries, the communities they cause misery to, or the vulnerable individuals they exploit in the pursuit of unlawful proceeds of crime,” said a spokesperson for the force’s Project Medusa, a mission to combat heroin gangs selling beyond the region.

“Project Medusa is committed to bringing these County Lines to an end, and will collaborate with other law enforcement agencies to track down those involved and assist individuals who may be victimized by these organized criminal gangs.”

County Lines gangs are a primary target of the government’s recently announced 10-year narcotics policy, which aims to combat violence associated with drug gangs and addicts funding their addictions.

A £300 million investment will be made across the country to tackle County Lines drug trafficking.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, announced the idea on Monday while addressing police operations in Liverpool.

According to crime-fighting authorities, Merseyside is the UK’s second-largest exporter of such crime, trailing only London.

In Dorset, the operation resulted in 15 arrests, the confiscation of eight vehicles, £1,000 in cash, 1 kilogram of cannabis, Class A substances, and a toy handgun.

“This operation saw us reconfirm our commitment,” Dorset Police Assistant Chief Constable Steve Lyne said of the joint Merseyside and Dorset Police investigation against County Lines, which also resulted in safeguarding work with roughly 50 people.”

