Police have designated a murder suspect in the killing of a lorry driver.

After a lorry driver died in an accident on an industrial estate, a 44-year-old man has been charged with murder.

On the evening of August 4, emergency services were dispatched to the Astmoor Industrial Estate in Runcorn.

Miroslaw Iwaniuk was airlifted to Warrington Hospital, but unfortunately died there.

In a single day, a brave mother saves two lives on the same freeway bridge.

The death was investigated by Cheshire Police, who arrested three people aged 47, 41, and 44 on suspicion of murder.

Rafal Seremak, 44, of Wolomin, Poland, was charged with murder today, according to police.

Later today, he will appear before North Cheshire Magistrates Court.

“Following the investigation into the death, Rafal Seremak, 44, of Wolomin in Poland, has been charged with murder and will appear at North Cheshire Magistrates Court on Saturday, August 7,” a police spokeswoman said.

A 47-year-old male was freed without charge, while a 41-year-old guy was released on conditional bail pending the outcome of the investigation.