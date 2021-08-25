Police have declared a man missing in crocodile-infested waters dead.

After discovering evidence suggesting he was dead, police in Australia’s Northern Territory have called off their search for a man who went missing in crocodile-infested waters.

According to an ABC news story citing a police statement, the 28-year-old guy was fishing with two others off the coast of Wadeye on Saturday when their boat got into problems and capsized at 7:30 p.m. local time. Wadeye is a huge distant aboriginal village with a population of approximately 3,000 people.

The other Wadeye inhabitants swam for almost 30 minutes to reach the coast. They were treated for shock and exposure by medical personnel.

Police called off their hunt for the individual after three days because DNA evidence indicated he had died.

A huge crocodile was taken from the search area on Tuesday. According to police, the area is home to a huge quantity of crocodiles.

According to Yahoo News, Superintendent Kirk Pennuto said on Wednesday, “The missing individual has not been located after an exhaustive three-and-a-half-day air, land, and sea search that encompassed police, Parks and Wildlife, […] volunteers, local rangers, and the community.”

A coroner would look at a “lot of possibilities” to explain the man’s death, he added.

“The search effort has been extensive, and proof, including DNA evidence, that the missing man is no longer alive has been identified,” Pennuto said. Welfare and pastoral care are being supplied to the man’s family. We are thinking of them.”

“The family of a person missing near Wadeye since Saturday respectfully requests that their privacy be preserved during this tremendously difficult time,” the man’s family said in a statement published via a spokeswoman viewed by ABC.

“The response from police, emergency services, rangers, community members, and friends has been overwhelming.

“The competent authorities will supervise the continuing search, any following outcomes, and any announcements.”

The incident comes after a man in the Northern Territory lost his toes after being attacked by a crocodile roughly 200 kilometers (almost 125 miles) from where the unnamed man vanished on Saturday, between the Daly River and Adelaide River.

Leroy Daly, 28, told 9News that he has spent most of his life swimming with crocodiles in the Daly River and has never been bitten. Previously. This is a condensed version of the information.