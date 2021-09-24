Police have cordoned off the flat after discovering a guy with significant injuries inside.

Police have blocked off a flat after a guy was discovered inside with significant injuries.

At 3.30 p.m. on Friday, September 24, Merseyside Police were dispatched to Bedford Road in response to complaints of an injured male.

Officers came to find a man with injuries to his head, face, and back in a flat on the road.

READ MORE: Police arrest a man and a woman after a body is discovered in an alleyway.

The injured man was brought to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the man’s injuries is unknown, but an inquiry is underway.

A forensics team has arrived at the area, which has been cordoned off around one house on the road.

Images from the site show forensic officers entering the property and a cordon over the front entrance.

A number of police vehicles can also be seen, as well as an officer manning the barrier.

An investigation is underway, with house-to-house, CCTV, and forensic investigations taking place in the region.

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and mention log 645 from September 24th.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.