Police have cordoned off the area after a body was discovered adjacent to a busy road.

A man’s body was discovered in open terrain along a busy Wirral road this afternoon.

At around 11.20 a.m. today, police were summoned to the location and have roped off the land near Saughall Massie Road and Brookside Crescent.

Paramedics were also called, and the man was pronounced dead on the spot.

An investigation into the man’s death is currently underway. He hasn’t been given any information about his age.

Police said they’re still working to formally identify the individual and notify his family.

The incident is not being viewed as suspicious at this time, and investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or phone 101 with reference 21000561318.

Alternatively, call the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit your information online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.

