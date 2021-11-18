Police have closed the road following a serious ‘head on’ collision.

Officers were dispatched to Travers Entry in approximately 7.40 p.m. today after a two-vehicle collision involving a Nissan and a Kia.

The intersection of Travers Entry and Neills Road is now closed due to the presence of emergency services.

Residents in the area reported a strong police presence, with “ten police cars,” fire engines, and an ambulance on the site, according to witnesses.

A witness to the incident earlier characterized it as a “head on collision.”

A police cruiser is seen blocking entrance on Bold Route in photos taken at the scene, and it is believed that only pedestrians have access to the road.

While emergency personnel continue to deal with the incident, police have recommended cars to avoid the area.

The nature of the injuries sustained in the incident is unknown, however there were screens set up at the scene.

Merseyside Police have been contacted for comment on the severity of the injuries.

Travers Entry was closed in both directions between Neills Road and Helena Road, according to the traffic control system Inrix.

“Travers Entry in both directions closed due to significant collision involving two vehicles between Neills Road and Helena Road,” the statement added.

“On Wednesday evening, the road was closed.”

“We can confirm officers are currently in St Helens dealing with a road traffic collision,” a Merseyside Police unit incident manager said.

Following reports of a two-vehicle incident on Travers Entry involving a Nissan and a Kia, we were alerted at around 7.40 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17.

“Emergency personnel are on the site now, and vehicles are warned to stay away from the area.”

“The Travers Entry and Neills Road intersection is temporarily closed.”

Anyone who observed the collision is urged to DM @MerPolCC or @MerPolTraffic with the log number 864 from November 17 in the subject line.

