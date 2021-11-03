Police have charged a Colorado man with arson after he said he used a blowtorch to clear cobwebs.

According to authorities, a Colorado man was detained on Monday for allegedly setting his mother’s house on fire with a propane blowtorch in an attempt to remove cobwebs.

Jon Charles Streckenbach, 39, is charged with first-degree arson and criminal mischief resulting in a loss of $20,000 to $100,000. He was also charged with breaking a restraining order and possessing a controlled drug.

The house was located just outside of Longmont, in unincorporated Boulder County, in a heavily wooded area.

According to a statement from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, first responders arrived at the property Monday afternoon to discover smoke rising from the residence. According to the sheriff, at least six different emergency departments responded to the incident.

Streckenbach told authorities that he was using a blowtorch to clean cobwebs from a basement crawlspace when the structure took fire. According to the Daily Camera, he attempted to put out the fire himself for an hour before calling 911.

While Streckenbach’s mother owned the house, she was not present at the time, and Streckenbach, as the only occupant, was able to safely flee.

There were no injuries recorded besides mild smoke inhalation, but the fire had already caused $100,000 in damage to the house by the time first responders arrived.

According to the Camera, arson investigators discovered a cobweb-free area beneath the crawlspace, as well as a blowtorch on the ground.

Streckenbach also had a bag of methamphetamine in his possession, according to authorities. Police did not specify whether he was under the effect of narcotics at the time of the incident.

Streckenbach was apparently subject to a court-ordered restraining order prohibiting him from contacting his mother, and he was not allowed to come within 100 feet of her house. His mother, on the other hand, had been allowing him to stay at the property for a while because he was homeless.

Streckenbach has already been convicted of a range of other felonies, including false reporting, possession of a controlled substance, theft, marijuana distribution, and gaming fraud, according to online records.

The hearing for Streckenbach’s bond has been set for Wednesday.

This isn’t the first time a major fire has been linked to a failed assassination attempt. This is a condensed version of the information.