Police have charged a 13-year-old boy for saying after the Oxford shooting that the school ‘better watch out.’

In the aftermath of the deadly shooting at a school in Oxford Township, a Detroit suburb, authorities said a 13-year-old was charged with a felony after allegedly threatening a local middle school.

According Michigan WDIV, police in Waterford Township received a threat on social media on Thursday that said “Mason best watch out,” referring to Mason Middle School. A picture of a gun was also included in the post.

According to police, the threat was made by a 13-year-old Mason Middle School pupil, who has not been identified, and he acknowledged to making it when interviewed by detectives.

The adolescent was charged with making a false complaint of terrorism with the intent to defraud, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

According to the TV station, Waterford Township Police Chief Scott Underwood said, “All threats are handled seriously, and we will continue to investigate each and every one.”

“We will use all investigative procedures and resources at our disposal to apprehend those responsible and prosecute them to the utmost degree possible.”

The Washington Newsday attempted to contact police in Waterford Township for more details regarding the arrest but did not receive a response by Saturday morning.

Following the massacre at Oxford High School, which left four students dead and dozens more injured, schools around the country are dealing with threats.

According to a report published by The Washington Newsday on Friday, more than 519 schools around the country were closed due to threats, including hundreds in Michigan.

A youngster in the municipality of Armada admitted to making a threat against schools because he wanted a day off from school, according to state police in Michigan.

“This is a warning that I am planning to shoot up the entire school tomorrow I already have my plan thought out but see you and the dead pupils tomorrow,” an anonymous email to a Georgia principal said. Officials decided to stop classes on Friday because to the threat.

Three days after the Oxford Township massacre, police in Miami Township, Ohio, reported they had detained a teenager who allegedly made a “kill list” of fellow classmates. The case is currently being investigated by a local prosecutor.

