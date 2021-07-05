Police have boarded up a drug den described as a “toxic horror.”

‘Toxic nightmare’ drug den boarded up by police.

After it became a “toxic nightmare” for residents in Widnes, police boarded up a drug-blighted flat and expelled the inhabitant.

Officers from the Widnes Local Policing Unit’s Appleton beat team and the Halton Problem Solving Team were given a closure order for the property on Dean Close on Thursday, June 1 at North Cheshire Magistrates’ Court, according to Cheshire Constabulary.

Police said the flat left people living in “fear and intimidation”

A force spokeswoman said officers had collected a “catalogue of evidence of repeated antisocial behaviour and drug-related activity” inside the flat.

Keiran Thomas-Bailey, 19, was evicted from the house and the flat was boarded up as part of the case.

Thomas-Bailey was made subject to a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) banning him from inciting others to act in an anti-social manner that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to one or more person not of the same household in Cheshire.

He is also not to be in company with named individuals on the order within Cheshire, nor with a group of three or more including himself, other than immediate family members, on Dean Close, Dean Street, Hibbert Street, Elliot Street, Gladstone Street, and Dickson Close Widnes, according to the CBO’s terms.

Breaching the CBO will result in incarceration.

PC “This is a quiet close in the town centre that was plagued by Thomas-Bailey and his friends,” said Chris Martin of the Widnes beat team.

“Residents had to put up with antisocial and drug-related behavior.”

“The fear and intimidation made for a toxic environment for residents who were really suffering because of this.

“The local beat team and the problem solving team worked with residents, the housing association and local authority to compile enough evidence to make sure Thomas-Bailey was brought before the courts and relieve residents of their toxic nightmare.

“I hope this reassures residents who may be going through the same issues that our local beat teams are here to help you make your neighbourhood a happier and safer place. Please don’t suffer in silence, contact your local beat team.”

Inspector Shaun Pyke said: “People should be able to live in their homes without having to endure this sort of behaviour and this closure order and Criminal Behaviour Order is another example of our commitment in targeting those who undermine our communities and bring misery to residents.

“This is an excellent result giving all residents respite from this toxic behaviour. I want to thank the local residents, local authority and housing associations for their support, and the officers for their great work and dedication in making our communities better places for residents.”