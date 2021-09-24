Police have been told to undertake their own investigation into the death of a missing father.

A policing watchdog has requested a force to launch its own probe into how the hunt for Jamie Grimwood, a father from Runcorn, was handled.

On September 15, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) received a self-referral from British Transport Police (BTP).

According to an IOPC spokesman, the watchdog has referred the case back to BTP for its own investigation, with the possibility of referring it back to the IOPC if the review uncovers any concerns about officers’ or staff’s behaviour.

Mr Grimwood’s body was recovered on September 11 beside a railway line that runs parallel to Chester Road in Flint, more than two weeks after he was last seen and reported missing on August 23.

Mr Grimwood’s dark grey Audi was discovered parked in a car park next to Flint Fire Station opposite Park Avenue on Monday, August 23 during the ensuing search, according to North Wales Police.

The site was close to where Jamie’s body was discovered near the ATS garage and where he was last seen driving down Chester Road at 7.42 p.m. that night.

Mr Grimwood was discovered in the bushes and identified by dental records, according to North Wales Live on Monday.

Neck compression was indicated as the preliminary cause of death.

The inquest has been postponed and will resume at a later time.

“We received a referral on September 15 from British Transport Police about police searches taken out for Jamie Grimwood after he was reported missing,” an IOPC representative told The Washington Newsday.

“After careful consideration of the recommendation and pertinent material, we have concluded that the force should conduct an inquiry locally.

“We have suggested that if any concerns about the behaviour of police officers or personnel involved develop during the investigation, a re-referral to the IOPC should be considered.”

Mr Grimwood’s death and disappearance sparked a massive outpouring of grief and support online, with tributes describing him as “wonderful” and a “bright, welcoming, real young man, a loved son, brother, nephew, grandson, and father to his small son.”

A fundraising event has been organized in.