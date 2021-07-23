Police have been dispatched after a man on the roof of a Travelodge prompts an emergency response.
After reports of a guy on the roof, emergency services were dispatched to a Travelodge in Liverpool’s city centre.
On Friday, July 23, police stated they were at the Strand in Liverpool city centre after a man was observed on the hotel’s roof.
Police escorted the man, who claimed he was a photographer trying to get a good perspective, away from the area.
Officers provided him safety advise after the event. Two fire engines, according to a witness, were also on the scene.
“We can confirm that officers were in the Strand, Liverpool City Centre, following an incident earlier today, Friday 23 July,” a Merseyside police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.
“At 1:55 p.m., we received reports of a man on the Travelodge’s roof.
“He returned a short while later, claiming to be a photographer, and was given safety advice.”