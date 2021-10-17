Police have arrested a woman who was caught on camera setting fire to a Jewish school in New York.

On Sunday, police announced they had detained a woman for reportedly pouring gasoline in front of a Jewish school in New York City and setting it on fire.

According to the New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force, the woman, Sharee Jones, 39, faces charges of attempted arson and reckless endangerment as a hate crime.

Jones is seen in a video posted by the NYPD on Friday going in front of the Yeshivah of Flatbush in Brooklyn while holding a red gasoline canister. She then allegedly drenches the ground in gasoline and sets fire to it.

Shortly later, a security guard at the school was able to put out the fire using an extinguisher.

The New York Police Department confirmed the allegations to The Washington Newsday on Sunday, saying Jones was arrested in the morning and charged at the 70th Precinct in Brooklyn.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s office was approached for comment and additional information regarding Jones by Washington Newsday, but no answer was received in time for publication.

UPDATE: This guy was caught by HCTF Detectives with the use of Manhattan/Queens Warrants.

Sharee Jones, Sharee Jones, Sharee Jones, Sharee Jones, Sharee Jones, Sharee Jones, Sharee Jones

39-year-old woman

Brooklyn, New York

Charges include reckless endangerment and a hate crime.

@NYPDShea @NYPDDetectives @NYPD @NYPDDetectives @NYPDDetectives @NYPDDetectives @NYPDDetectives @NYPDDetectives @NYPD

@ADL NYNJ @NYPD70Pct SHOMRIMSOCI https://t.co/B31L3rKmc6 — New York City Police Department’s Hate Crimes Unit (@NYPDHateCrimes) 17th of October, 2021 An NYPD official told The Washington Newsday on Friday that the incident occurred on Thursday night after officers received allegations of criminal mischief (arson).

When police got on the site, they “discovered that an unidentified female poured gasoline in front of the Yeshiva and started it on fire,” according to the spokeswoman.

Jones also fled the scene after setting the gasoline on fire, according to the police. She walked away from the scene and headed in a “unknown direction.” Jones, a 5′ 4″ lady with dark hair, was last seen “wearing all dark-colored attire, black shoes, and carrying a red gasoline canister,” according to the NYPD. Rabbi Joseph Beyda of the Yeshivah of Flatbush told WABC that the incident is a teaching moment for students.

“I believe you’re correct to say it’s a teachable moment for all of us, and it’s a teachable moment for what sort of city we want to have, and what it takes to educate,” he said.

The video footage. This is a condensed version of the information.