Police have arrested a woman for lying about her 3-month-old baby being abducted.

Police in Seattle, Washington, arrested a 19-year-old woman for falsely stating her child had been abducted in a carjacking.

According to a news release from the Seattle Police Department, officers rushed to the 300 block of 9th Avenue after a 19-year-old woman claimed her car had been stolen while her 3-month-old kid was inside.

Police were unable to locate the lady when they arrived, but spoke with an uninvolved witness who indicated that the 19-year-old caller was driving a rented blue 2020 Toyota Corolla when she nearly struck two persons crossing the street.

According to authorities, the woman stepped out of the car and argued with the two persons, while a “unknown” person got into the car and drove away.

The caller had been driven to a local hospital by her friend, a 22-year-old woman, to be treated for minor injuries, police learnt. According to the caller, she was injured while clinging on to the car “as it sped away with her child inside.” As a result, the Washington State Patrol was notified, and the procedure of issuing an Amber Notice, which is a child abduction emergency alert, began. Police have also been searching the surrounding area as well as Kent, Washington.

The woman’s child’s father, on the other hand, contacted the police and assured them that his daughter was safe with her grandma, with whom she had been staying for two days.

Police later established the child’s whereabouts, and confronted the woman with the information. The 19-year-old acknowledged to lying about her child’s kidnapping because she believed it was the only way cops would look for the car and discover her belongings. She also stated she had no idea who had stolen the car, according to authorities.

The 19-year-old caller was apprehended and brought into the King County Jail for felony false reporting in connection with an Amber Alert.

The stolen vehicle has yet to be found as of this writing.

Three guys were caught later that day on suspicion of stealing a Toyota Corolla from 2021. The 22-year-old acquaintance of the suspect in the phony kidnapping call was one of the three.

According to authorities, the 22-year-old lady fired her revolver multiple times and demanded the victim’s car keys. No one was hurt as the trio escaped without stealing the car.

According to authorities, the 22-year-old lady fired her revolver multiple times and demanded the victim's car keys. No one was hurt as the trio escaped without stealing the car.