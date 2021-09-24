Police have arrested a man and a woman after a body was discovered in an alleyway.

Two more persons have been arrested in connection with James Richards’ murder.

On Thursday, detectives investigating the death of the 33-year-old swooped down on the man and lady.

Both of them, as well as a 22-year-old male previously arrested on suspicion of murder, are still in detention.

Mr Richards’ body was discovered in Kirkdale just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday by a member of the public.

He was discovered in a tunnel between two residences on Stanley Road’s Woodbine Street and Harebell Street.

Mr Richards, also known as Jay, was pronounced dead at the scene, prompting the start of a three-day murder investigation.

Merseyside Police has revealed that a man and a woman, both 32 years old and from Liverpool, were arrested in a significant step in the investigation yesterday.

The accused were all arrested on suspicion of murder, with the wife being charged with helping an offender as well.

Detectives continued to appeal to the public for information when the arrests were made public.

Initial investigations led detectives to suspect the murder was the result of a targeted attack, while the reason remained unknown, according to the force.

While Mr Richards’ death was discovered on Wednesday afternoon, activities in the region on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning are being investigated.

One of the concerns detectives are looking into is whether Mr Richards was harmed somewhere else before collapsing in the alley.

“We’re attempting to determine exactly when and where the original incident happened, and consequently if the victim may have made his way to where he was later found,” Detective Chief Inspector Cath Haggerty said on Wednesday.

“As a result, if you live in these streets or the adjacent area and saw, heard, or caught anything on CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam from Tuesday to Wednesday, please let us know.

“We’re especially interested in hearing from any taxi drivers who were in the area in the early hours of Tuesday and have dashcam footage.

“This incident has raised understandable concern in the community, and we will continue to do so.”

