Police have arrested a homeless guy for attempting to rape a woman in a subway station in New York City.

According to authorities, a homeless guy was detained late Friday for attempting to rape a lady at a New York City subway station earlier this week.

Tyrone Brown, 38, is charged with various counts in connection with the attack on Wednesday at the 169th St. station near Hillside Avenue in Jamaica Hills, Queens, according to the New York Daily News.

Brown, who was on the train steps at the time, reportedly grabbed the 30-year-old victim as she was leaving the Queens subway station early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Brown is accused of throwing the victim onto the steps, putting his hand under her skirt, pulling down her tights, and attempting to rape her, according to investigators.

The suspect, on the other hand, fled the area once a passer-by noticed him.

Responders rushed to the woman on the site, but she declined medical treatment.

With the use of security footage showing the suspect lurking around the station before the incident, police were able to locate down Brown.

When Brown was caught on Friday, police stated he had a large amount of crack cocaine on him.

Brown was accused of rape attempt, sexual abuse, and drug possession.

On Saturday, he was scheduled to be arraigned in Queens Criminal Court.

This comes months after a man was arrested for rape while other passengers were present on a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) train outside of Philadelphia, according to WPVI-TV.

In the Oct. 13 attack, Fiston Ngoy, 35, is charged with rape and related charges.

According to authorities, the victim tried to push Ngoy away numerous times during a 40-minute train trip before the incident, according to security footage. According to authorities, Ngoy took the woman’s trousers off about six minutes before the train arrived at the 69th Street terminal in Upper Darby, and he was apprehended on the train car.

Ngoy was being held on a ten percent bond of $180,000 and will appear in county court in January.