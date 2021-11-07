Police have arrested a counselor for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old autistic patient.

A 60-year-old counselor was arrested last week in Dallas, Texas, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old patient.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the counselor, Troy Jefferson Welty, allegedly sexually abused the little girl at his office in the 3000 block of Hood Street in the Dallas community of Oak Lawn on Oct. 29, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed by Dallas police.

The victim had an appointment with Welty on Oct. 29 and promptly reported the alleged attack to her mother, according to the girl’s sister.

The 13-year-old girl has been diagnosed with autism, epilepsy, and hydrocephalus — a buildup of fluid in the head — and has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old, according to the victim’s sister.

Welty was arrested later that day when the mother immediately reported the incident to local authorities.

According to the affidavit, the woman informed officers during an interview that the counselor reportedly pulled down her pants and sexually abused her.

Welty was arrested and placed into Dallas County Jail, but he was released after posting $50,000 bond.

Welty is a licensed professional counselor who specializes in treating children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, learning difficulties, and behavioral problems, according to his biography on Psychology Today.

According to the Texas Behavioral Health Executive Council, Welty had no disciplinary history and his license was still active.

According to KWTX, a North Texas man on probation was sentenced to life in prison last month for perpetrating child sex offenses and failing to follow the rules that would have allowed him to remain free.

Christopher Mabe, of Dallas, was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child on two counts. In 2018, he admitted to sexually abusing two little girls from the age of roughly eight to ten years old.

When the girls reported the assault, Mabe was already 20 years old and was charged as an adult. The victim’s parents, on the other hand, gave him a shot at rehabilitation because the crimes were done while he was a youngster.

Mabe, on the other hand, did not comply with the majority of the terms of his 10-year community supervision, including failing to register as a sex offender, consuming alcohol and illegal substances, failing to complete sex offender treatment, violating child safety zones, and being in the presence of minors.

Officials from Ellis County testified during Mabe’s revocation hearing that he downplayed the abuse he inflicted on the two girls and that he. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.