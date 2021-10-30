Police have arrested a babysitter who was caught on video attempting to force-feed a 2-year-old boy.

A lady was arrested in New Bern, North Carolina, when the parents of a 2-year-old kid spotted the woman force-feeding their son on their nanny cam.

WITN reported that Lauren Rowe was arrested by New Bern police on a misdemeanor allegation of child abuse on Wednesday.

The child’s parents, Max and Laura Oglesby, told the outlet that they used their nanny cam during a break at work in Washington, North Carolina, on Tuesday evening to check on their son, Declan.

Rowe could be seen putting and holding food into the 2-year-old boy’s mouth while he yelled for his parents and struggled to get out of his high chair in the video, which the Oglesbys uploaded on Facebook.

The nanny is seen gripping the child’s right arm at one point.

According to the New York Post, Rowe screamed at the boy in the video, “We are learning today.” “All you have to do now is learn to eat your meal, and then we’ll be done.” “If we didn’t control our 2-year-old, he would walk all over us,” Rowe said on the phone, according to the footage. Max and his wife promptly returned home and called Max’s mother to pick up their son and relieve the babysitter, according to Max. The toddler had bruises, according to the parents.

Max stated on Facebook, “We are heartbroken for our son and enraged that this happened.”

Rowe was arrested and charged after the pair turned over the footage to New Bern police.

After posting a $2,500 bond, Rowe has been released.

The date of her next court appearance is Nov. 8.

Laura said on Facebook that the couple was “emotionally drained” by the event.

“Our biggest goal now is to make sure this clings to her like glue so she can’t do anything like this to another child, dog, or anyone ever again,” she continued.

The couple claimed in the article that while renovating their Washington bar, they had to employ a babysitter for a few days per week.

When the event occurred, Rowe was supposedly babysitting their son for roughly two hours.