Police grab a revolver after a bomb investigation, and a youngster denies killing his sister.

Ball bearings in the device that exploded outside the Women’s Hospital might have functioned as shrapnel and caused “severe harm or death.”

Counter-terror police are still investigating how and why it exploded, but they believe it was set off when the taxi carrying Emad Al Swealmeen came to a halt.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson of the unit said: “Although we still have a lot of scientific work to perform on the gadget to figure out what made it up, we’ve learned a lot in the last five days.

“It was created with homemade dynamite and had ball bearings attached as shrapnel,” says the author.

A kid has denied his younger sister’s death at a holiday camp in Wales earlier this year.

When Matthew Selby, 19, appeared in Mold Crown Court today via videolink from HMP Berwyn, he pleaded not guilty to the murder of his 15-year-old sister Amanda.

On Saturday, July 31, police were dispatched to the Ty Mawr Holiday Park in Towyn, near Abergele, North Wales, after allegations of a “domestic disturbance.”

Amanda’s family issued a statement through North Wales Police following her death, which read: “Amanda was a wonderful daughter and granddaughter who was caring, thoughtful, and enjoyed helping people. She was adored. She was a wonderful person who will be sorely missed.” After discovering a firearm, heroin, and cocaine in a residence, police have named two suspects.

On Thursday, November 18, detectives charged two males and arrested a woman after police seized class A drugs, a pistol, and ammunition in Huyton.

Inspector John Fitzgerald, a detective, said: “Our officers will continue to conduct stop searches and execute warrants in order to remove drugs and firearms from circulation that have the potential to harm families and destroy lives in the community.

“Every weapon we remove from circulation and every arrest we make in respect to weapons makes our streets safer.”