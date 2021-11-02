Police funding is one of the most important issues facing voters in mayoral elections in the United States.

The Associated Press stated that new municipal leaders are being elected across the United States on Tuesday, with many voters looking to see candidates’ positions on police and crime before casting their ballot.

Many people around the country have disagreed on how to handle law enforcement since the killing of George Floyd last year. During the coronavirus epidemic and a surge in killings in 2020, questions regarding when and where police officers are needed, and if they are needed at all, began to emerge.

Cities across the country have differing attitudes toward police personnel, and in some large cities, a middle ground approach has emerged.

Eric Adams, a Democrat and former police captain, is poised to be elected mayor of New York City. Adams would be the city’s second Black mayor, and he speaks out against racial injustice based on his personal experiences. When Adams was a teenager and was detained for trespassing, he was beaten by police officers, and when he subsequently became a cop, he was a loud critic, fighting for Black policemen and speaking out against injustices.

Adams has opposed calls to defund the police, and his anti-crime messaging and experiences as a cop have just a few points of contention with his Republican opponent, Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels anti-crime patrol.

In Seattle, former city council member Bruce Harrell has asked for more police officers to be injured in order to battle an increase in shootings in the city, and has chastised his mayoral opponent, Lorena González, for advocating defunding the police during this difficult time.

González, the current president of the city council, has asked for a reorganization of the police department, which is under federal investigation for a practice of discriminatory policing and excessive force.

Many residents in Atlanta are calling for a balance of enforcement and racial justice in the wake of growing crime rates and high-profile deaths. Kasim Reed, the former mayor, is running for re-election, citing the rise in crime as a motivator for his campaign. He has informed voters that his low crime rate and the hundreds of police officers he once hired qualify him as the ideal candidate to return the city to its former glory.

