Police find a chatroom of kids planning to run away and rescue a 13-year-old missing teen.

Investigators searching for a missing 13-year-old boy came into frightening chatrooms where teenagers connected around a single mission: abandoning their families and fleeing their homes. The adolescent was later apprehended and rescued, along with other chatroom users with whom he had fled.

Their conversations were found after the Mumbai-based adolescent informed his parents that he would be gone from home for at least a year. His parents didn’t take him seriously until that night, when he didn’t return home.

An investigating officer told VICE World News that “his family had recently migrated to Mumbai.” “When he didn’t come home that night,” he explained, “his parents became concerned and contacted us at the Badlapur police station.”

Investigators spoke with one of the boy’s friends, who told them about a Discord chatroom where kids discussed fleeing their homes.

“One of his pals informed us he got a link to this Discord chatroom but never joined it,” the officer stated. Investigators used the friend’s link to enter the chatroom and discovered communications confirming the missing youngster had run away from home.

The teen had been speaking with members of a closed group named “Run away and get a life” for months on the app. According to the police, the child found his “support system” by sharing his sad home stories with other members of the chatroom.

“They’d talk about how unhappy they were after a fight with their parents or a fight at school.” “And they’d console each other,” the officer explained.

In October, the boy left the group and founded a new one named “Perfect Plans.” He devised extensive arrangements to flee with a group of friends and left home on Oct. 30 after informing his parents. The child and his companions left their homes and traveled to Goa, India’s most renowned beach destination. While on route to Goa, the boy stayed online and texted his mother.

The initial aim for the group was to dress up as orphans and look for work. When they arrived in Goa, however, they were turned away by an orphanage in Calangute because an investigating officer found that the charity’s residents suspected them of being suspicious. “They checked into a high-end hotel, and the cost was in the hundreds of rupees,” the officer explained.

On their first day abroad, the gang ran out of money and had to be rescued.