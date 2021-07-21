Police fatally shoot an alleged cannibal accused of beheading and eating a teen.

A prosecutor said Monday that police in France fatally shot a 32-year-old man suspected of decapitating and partially devouring a missing adolescent boy.

According to the New York Post, the head of the 13-year-old victim, named as Romain, was discovered inside a bucket in the alleged killer’s rented apartment in the southern French town of Tarascon on Sunday.

According to a story in the French publication Midi Libre, Romain would have celebrated his 14th birthday next Sunday.

Arthur, the alleged killer, was known for acts of aggression and psychiatric issues, according to the site. When officials raided his building, he attempted to flee across the rooftops, but a security assistant shot and killed him at a dead end.

An investigation into Romain’s abduction from a foster home in Marseille, about 60 miles from Tarascon, led police to Arthur’s address, according to Gumbau.

The prosecutor speculated that the corpse discovered could be that of the minor.

According to accounts, he also indicated that portions of meat had been cut from a shoulder, raising suspicions of cannibalism.

Gumbau, on the other hand, believed it was “impossible to confirm the idea of anthropophagy (cannibalism) at this time.”

According to The Sun, the boy was on his way from his foster home to see his mother, who lived on the same street as the alleged killer.

He was in Tarascon with his best friend on Friday night.

Gumbau said DNA testing was being conducted to confirm the identification of the victim’s disfigured body. He further stated that the issue is still being investigated.

“We need to see if the person who was shot is the murderer. And whether or not there was a co-conspirator,” added the prosecutor.

According to a story in the French publication Libération, Arthur had been convicted of crimes of violence before to his death. The accused killer, according to the manager of a tobacco shop in Tarascon’s town center who is familiar with him, is a man of “extreme brutality.”

“As soon as he walked into the bar, he was at odds with everyone. To avoid confrontations, I had to intercede on occasion,” the nameless man stated.

“He startled me because he had black eyes,” he continued. It was the embodiment of gloom. He lacked both a job and a friend. He was a solitary individual.”

According to Midi Libre, Arthur was sentenced to two years in jail in 2020, with one year suspended. On July 10, he was arrested and placed under house arrest. Brief News from Washington Newsday.