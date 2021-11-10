Police Dog from Merseyside Annie assists in the recovery of a stolen automobile.

Police Dog from Merseyside Annie assisted Merseyside Police officers in locating a stolen vehicle last night, and she played a vital role in the crime fight.

Officers said the four-legged comrade was the first on the scene and “immediately showed her handler which way the criminals had gone.”

She also smelled out the “forensics they left behind” to assist officers in piecing together the jigsaw puzzle.

Positive reinforcement is used to teach police dogs, resulting in a happy, well-adjusted canine.

They are devoted to their handlers and do as they are told because they love it, resulting in a deep bond.

Both the dog and the handler must first complete a three-month course at a dog training school where they will learn to work together. Obedience, search, tracking, and obeying commands are all part of the training.

Both will learn to work as a team in order to gain all of the abilities required to function in the police dog unit.