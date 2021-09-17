Police discovered 30 snakes inside a home in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas police were taken aback when they discovered 30 boa constrictors inside a home they were visiting for a follow-up on a case on Tuesday.

Officers arrived at the property in the Southern Highlands subdivision at 6.30 a.m. as part of a law enforcement investigation, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield.

Officers dispatched Clark County Animal Control to the scene right away. The authorities did not confiscate the snakes since it was established that they were lawfully owned and properly cared for, according to KVVU.

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, “Animal Control responded and determined that the possession of the animals was not criminal.”

The local law, according to Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin, does not prohibit anyone from owning dozens of boa constrictors in their home.

“However, there would be a practical limit to the number of creatures that someone could appropriately care for,” Kulin explained.

If the owner does not offer a clean living environment for the reptile, he or she may be prosecuted with animal cruelty, according to him.

“Any lawfully owned animal must be provided with clean water and food, a clean space or cage, the animal(s) must be maintained in an acceptable area, and if confined to a cage, the animal must be confined in a safe manner,” according to the law. Animal cruelty charges could be filed if a safe and clean living space is not provided, he added.

The snakes were maintained “in adequate cages” in this example, thus animal control took no action.

The boa constrictor is a non-venomous, big snake that is commonly kept and raised in captivity. The reptile, also known as the red-tailed boa or common boa, is a member of the Boidae family and can be found in tropical South America as well as some Caribbean islands. A mature boa constrictor can weigh over 100 pounds and reach a length of 13 feet. Rats, birds, monkeys, and wild pigs are among the reptile’s favorite foods, which it swallows whole.