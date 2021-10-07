Police Discover Two Beheaded Roosters on the Beach, as well as Cups of Blood, in an Apparent Animal Sacrifice.

Two animals were found butchered on the beach last week next to solo cups filled with blood, prompting police on Tybee Island, Georgia, to investigate an alleged animal sacrifice.

According to a press release, an officer on the site “discovered two roosters with their heads removed and plastic cups of blood laying in the sand.”

This isn’t the first time the Tybee Island Police Department has been called to a sacrifice or ritual on that beach, according to Lieutenant Emory Randolph.

“Of course, this isn’t the first time; it happens at least once or twice a year,” Randolph told Fox28. “This, I believe, will be the third incident in 2021. If we were to guess, it appears to be a component of some sort of ceremony, although we don’t know what kind.” When it comes to religious practice, the United States Supreme Court examined the validity of animal sacrifice in 1993. The ruling occurred after the city of Hialeah was sued in Federal Court by a non-profit group in Florida that worshiped Santeria, an Afro-Caribbean religion that began in Cuba.

The court was split on the question, but determined that animal sacrifice was a form of religious expression, and that prohibiting it would be illegal. As a form of devotion, people who practice Santeria commonly sacrifice animals.

The Supreme Court ruled that regulations restricting people’s freedom of religion, such as those prohibiting animal sacrifice and ritual, were unconstitutional. The cops are more concerned with who dumped the decomposing animal carcasses on a public beach than with the sacrifice.

"Animals can be burned, buried, or a variety of other options are available under the legislation," Randolph told Fox28. "Of course, some jurisdictions allow you to bury a pet in your own yard, while others will require you to have it cremated through a veterinarian service, but you can't just leave it on the beach." Authorities say it's impossible to identify the individual or people who perform these rituals because they don't always return to the same location.