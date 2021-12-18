Police discover the remains of a newborn in a woman’s storage unit after 27 years.

A 62-year-old Tennessee woman has been prosecuted after the remains of a newborn baby were discovered last week in a storage container she had rented for nearly 30 years.

Melissa Sims McCann, of Tullahoma, Tennessee, was charged with two charges of mistreatment of a corpse, according to Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott.

Unidentified remains were discovered in a storage unit at Watts N Storage on 1004 Old Estill Springs Road in Tullahoma, according to officers with the Tullahoma Police Department. The unit had just been auctioned off.

Last week, the prosecutor told the Chattanooga Times Free Press that the unit just had a cooler, which was where the remains were discovered.

The remains were submitted to the medical examiner’s office after police were unable to identify if they were human. The medical examiner’s office ultimately determined that they belonged to a human infant.

According to the records of the storage company, McCann had used the unit constantly since March 1994. At the time, she was in her mid-thirties.

Northcott said in a statement that “officers with the Tullahoma Police Department learned that she hired the property solely for the purpose of preserving the remains of her full-term newborn baby, which she delivered at home a few days prior to renting the unit.”

According to the Times Free Press, the cause of death of the newborn has yet to be determined. According to Northcott, the autopsy report could take months owing to a case backlog.

“This is the first case of this type that I have personally handled,” the district attorney told the publication.

McCann was charged with mistreatment of a corpse in Coffee County Circuit Court on Friday, according to Fox 13 Memphis.

McCann did not have an attorney, according to Northcott of Inside Edition Digital.

“Ms. McCann came in court today for arraignment, and it was decided to retain counsel at her request,” Northcott said. “She will appear in court for arraignment at a later date.” If convicted of both charges, he said she might face a sentence of one to six years in prison.

Northcott described the case as “heartbreaking” on Facebook, adding, “I hope we can give this baby a little bit of a voice.”