Police discover skeletal remains after a mother keeps her daughter’s body in a sealed bathroom for five years.

A 60-year-old lady was arrested after it was discovered that she had kept her daughter’s body in her bathtub for five years. The cause of death for the victim has yet to be determined.

The terrible crime in the Kuwaiti city of Salmiya was discovered by police on Wednesday after the victim’s brother approached them. According to Kuwait Times, citing local media, the man told the officers that his younger sister’s body was found inside the bathroom of their family house, with only skeletal remains remaining.

The body was discovered inside a bathroom by officers who went to the woman’s residence. Wood was used to seal the bedroom to which the bath was attached. Officers said that the room was dusty and hadn’t been opened in years.

The woman had covered the central air-conditioning vents with plastic to keep the stink of the decomposing body from spreading throughout the building, according to the search. She also put a number of air conditioners inside the property to ensure proper ventilation, according to sources.

Officers stated the body was sent to forensic medicine to ascertain the cause and time of death. The victim is in her early twenties, according to reports.

The mother and her two sons were taken into custody. The son who raised the alarm, however, was later released. According to reports, the mother was a cancer patient who, together with her two sons, did not appear sane.

During questioning, the mother allegedly admitted to locking up her daughter to “keep her from leaving the house.” She claimed to have fed and hydrated the victim till she discovered her dead one day. She chose not to disclose the death, however, because she was afraid that the authorities would accuse her of murdering her daughter.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father claimed that the woman physically abused his daughter. The victim’s father stated in his statement to the public prosecutor that he and his ex-wife divorced four years ago owing to her “harsh treatment” of their children. He claimed that the suspect would routinely assault their children as a form of discipline.