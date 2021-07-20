Police discover a man’s ‘alarming’ cache in his bedroom after a fight with a buddy.

When a man battled with a housemate about a big electricity bill, his “alarming collection of weaponry” was revealed.

Jamie Mee’s home in Kirkby was raided by police after he was accused of assaulting a female friend following a “dispute.”

She told officers about his collection of guns, knives, crossbows, and 48 knuckledusters when officers arrived on Hawthorne Drive.

“Officers were notified he had weapons in his bedroom, which is almost an understatement,” prosecutor Michael Stephenson said.

None of the goods seized, including a deactivated handgun, an air rifle, and a cosh, are prohibited to have in your own house, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

The 32-year-old, however, had a charged stun gun, a CS spray canister, and capsicum pepper spray in an ammunition box on the landing, all of which were unlawful.

“The background to the offending on October 21, 2020 was that reports of possible domestic violence were reported to officers,” Mr Stephenson said. The defendant had become enraged after receiving a hefty electric bill.”

He stated that no charges had been filed in relation to the claim, adding, “The charge recommended was common assault.” The six-month [time period for charging]had passed by by the time the police arrived to refer the postal requisition.”

The haul included 40 knuckledusters in a display cabinet and eight “bladed knuckle dusters” on top of a television, according to Mr Stephenson.

“Of course, having knuckledusters in your home address is not an offense,” he remarked.

Some guns were in frames and hung on walls, according to Judge Gary Woodhall.

“Though knowing about that armory of weaponry raises some alarm and concern, the way they were held, or as the defense would say, displayed, is in his favor,” he added.

“The Crown is not saying that he was maintaining an arsenal or anything like that,” Mr Stephenson added. It appears to have been a genuine collection, weird as it was.”

Mee claimed in a pre-sentence report that he was “relieved they had been taken,” according to Judge Woodhall.

The judge said he could order the forfeiture and destruction of the illegal weapons, but not the rest of Mee’s collection.

Defending is Sarah Holt. “The summary has come to an end.”