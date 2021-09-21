Police discover a dead man wrapped in bloody bed sheets at his girlfriend’s apartment.

A 26-year-old man’s body was discovered wrapped in bloodied bedding in his girlfriend’s New York City apartment on Sunday, according to authorities.

According to the New York Post, Justin Lee, of Bay Terrace, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive on a bed inside an apartment in Flushing, Queens, on Sunday night.

According to authorities, Lee was wrapped and covered in bloodied bed sheets. He was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency medical personnel.

According to the New York Daily News, it was unclear how Lee died, although authorities said he looked to have a head wound.

Lee’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

The city medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to identify Lee’s official cause of death.

Lee’s body was discovered after his wife, who was aware of his girlfriend, requested that authorities conduct a wellness check on him, according to anonymous police sources.

According to the sources, the anonymous girlfriend was not at home when police came, but a female roommate let officers in.

Lee’s girlfriend is now being sought by authorities.

A similar find was made in April when New York police discovered the decomposing remains of a missing man inside a Harlem apartment, stuffed in a garbage bag.

On April 23, the body of Daniel Simons, 37, was discovered inside the sixth-floor apartment. He was fully clothed, with stab wounds in his chest.

A home health aide for the apartment’s renter attempted to clean the living room and discovered the body wrapped in a black plastic bag under a duvet, alerting police. Because of the decomposition, authorities were first unable to establish whether the body belonged to a male or a woman.

The renter of the apartment, which was used as a shooting range and a makeshift sleeping spot for drug addicts in the neighborhood, denied knowing the victim.

On March 27, relatives last saw Simons, a truck driver who had changed his last name from McCray. They were first unconcerned about his departure since they were aware that Simons was a heroin addict who frequently left town for days at a time.