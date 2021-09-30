Police detain youth climate activists after they protested by walking out of a conference.

According to the Associated Press, delegates who peacefully protested on the final day of the Youth4Climate conference in Milan were detained by police ahead to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s speech.

Inside, delegates stated police grabbed them, demanded their passports, and photographed their badges. They stated they were let go after around 20 minutes, but they were disturbed by the incident.

Outside the ceremony, climate activists criticized the cops on behalf of the delegates inside. The event’s host, Italian Environment Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani, said he didn’t have any information about the police activity.

Cingolani stated that it looked to include the premier’s security team and was related to the event’s strict security.

“There was no violence at all,” says the narrator. It was amicably resolved at the conclusion of the day,” Cingolani said during a press conference.

Young activists’ dissatisfaction was palpable from the start of the three-day meeting. A group of about a half-dozen teenage activists voiced their dissatisfaction with world leaders’ responses to the climate catastrophe by waving a cardboard banner that said “The Emperor Has No Clothes” at Draghi and exiting before he could speak.

Greta Thunberg, a Swedish activist, said organizers were uninterested in her ideas or suggestions for a text that would be delivered to the United Nations climate conference this year. Delegates for the conference, according to Thunberg, were “cherry-picked.”

See below for further Associated Press reporting:

Saoi O’Connor, an Irish participant in Thunberg’s Fridays for Future organization, displayed a well-worn cardboard placard at reporters that he had carried in marches since 2018 and has flashed at Italy’s premier.

“Police are escorting us in and out of the building, and these are the same cops who are brutalizing demonstrators and barring our friends from entering,” O’Connor added. She slammed the U.N. climate conference document that was being finalized inside.

“They’ll claim that this is what the youth movement wants,” she predicted.

”And we are not going to let them.”

At least one-third of the participants, according to Danish delegate Rikke Nielsen, were dissatisfied with the Milan conference procedure. They advocated for a demand that fossil fuels be phased out by 2030, she said.

