Police confiscated a shotgun and a machete and named the man after them.

After discovering a shotgun and other firearms in a home, police have named a possible gun owner.

Daniel Begley has been charged with possessing a shotgun, possessing a shotgun while prohibited, and possessing an air weapon while prohibited.

Police recovered a shotgun, a replica handgun, and a machete from the 30-year-old in Brandearth Hey, Stockbridge Village, on Thursday, April 30.

The weapons were discovered at an address on Garston’s Earp Street.

Six more males were detained for guns offenses but were later freed pending further investigation.

“We have charged a man with guns offences in connection with a firearms recovery in Garston,” a Merseyside police spokesperson said.

“Police conducted a warrant at an address on Earp Street on Monday, April 19th, and recovered a shotgun, a replica handgun, and a machete.

“Six guys were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and have subsequently been freed awaiting further investigation.

“Daniel Begley, 30, of no permanent address, was detained at an address on Brandearth Hey, Stockbridge Village, yesterday (Thursday 30 April) following a police inquiry.

“He has now been charged with shotgun possession, shotgun possession while prohibited, and air weapon possession while prohibited.

“He was remanded in jail and is scheduled to appear in Wirral Adult Remand Court this morning (Friday, October 1),” says the statement.