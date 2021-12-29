Police conducted a thorough search for an 11-year-old child who had gone missing.

An 11-year-old child has been located after going missing during the Christmas holidays.

Abdullah Akram was last seen on Belvedere Road, Toxteth, on the morning of Tuesday, December 28. Police have made an appeal for information.

Officers claimed they were conducting a “extensive” search to find the boy.

Abdullah was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit, black Adidas sneakers, and carrying a small satchel when he was last seen around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Merseyside police reported this morning that he had been located safe and well.

