Police closed the store in the city center after staff and customers were ordered to leave.

Police closed a department store in the heart of the city when a woman’s safety was questioned.

This afternoon, customers and employees were ordered to leave TK Maxx on Church Street as emergency services reacted to the issue.

Merseyside Police were dispatched to the site soon before midday after reports of a woman suffering a neck injury.

Outside the store, a cordon was erected as employees departed the facility in tears, according to reports.

“We can confirm officers are presently at TK Maxx on Church Street, Liverpool city centre, following complaints of concern for the safety of a woman in the store,” a police spokesperson said.

“Officers were dispatched at 11:50 a.m. today, Thursday, August 26th, after reports of a woman suffering a neck injury. The injury is thought to have been self-inflicted.

“Emergency services are on the scene, and all employees and customers have been evacuated from the store while the situation is investigated.

“The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.”