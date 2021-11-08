Police Clear Schools To Resume Activities After Ivy League Bomb Threats, Saying Threats Were ‘Not Credible.’

Over the weekend, four Ivy League universities received bomb threats, which were later dismissed by authorities as “not credible.”

On Sunday afternoon, bomb threats were received at Columbia University, Cornell University, and Brown University, while Yale University got a bomb threat on Friday.

All of the schools were forced to order campus-wide evacuations for different sites and buildings as a result of the threats. On Sunday, threats targeting institutions were made approximately an hour apart. Only a few hours later, they were all discarded as false alarms.

“Following an investigation, the NYPD determined that today’s bomb threats were not credible, and the campus buildings have been cleared for re-occupation.” On Sunday, Columbia University tweeted, “We thank all affected for their patience and cooperation in evacuating.”

The Columbia threats originated from a Twitter user identified “Jia Nakamura,” who claimed to be on campus with AR-15 rifles and Glock 10 handguns. According to the Columbia Daily Spectator, the user claimed that if any police approached, “all bombs” would be ignited. The Twitter account has been deactivated.

Cornell said that an anonymous call to 911 dispatchers about bombs being planted in various buildings posed a threat to their campus. Brown students received a “Brown Alert” text message on Sunday informing them of the bomb danger.

On Sunday, Yale Police Department Chief Ronnell Higgins stated that it is too early to determine whether all of the threats are linked.

These, according to reports, are the tweets that the evacuations are alluding to.

