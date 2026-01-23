Police Clashes with Schoolchildren After Viral TikTok ‘Blind Date’ Event Turns Chaotic

Around 200 schoolchildren clashed with police in south London on Thursday afternoon after a viral TikTok “blind date” event spiraled into chaos. The gathering, initially promoted as an exciting social event for teens, turned violent as dozens of Metropolitan Police officers arrived on the scene and raised batons to control the crowd.

Disorder in Sutton Town Centre

Footage on social media showed large groups of teenagers packing the streets of Sutton town centre, their excitement quickly escalating into tension. The event, organized by a young Croydon-based individual, had initially been billed as an “exciting night of connections and fun.” However, the situation soon deteriorated, leading to disturbances around 4:00 PM on January 22.

The gathering, which centered around a “blind date” concept, involved two teenagers blindfolded while they asked each other questions. They would then reveal their identities by removing their face masks and turning around. Despite efforts to keep things under control, the crowd began pushing and running, causing chaos in the area.

The organizer later admitted online that the event had “caused something major.” In a video posted after the disturbance, they recounted how the event became packed with people, leading to confrontations with police. The situation reached a boiling point when the organizer attempted to move the crowd away from a busy area. When an officer approached and suggested a conversation, the organizer refused, prompting several officers to chase and pin them against a car.

Despite the tension, no injuries were reported, and no arrests were made. A Section 35 dispersal order was issued, instructing all attendees to leave the area. The police response was swift, with officers arriving at the scene around 4:04 PM and dispersing the crowd by 4:42 PM. The event’s organizer claimed that the police were overly aggressive, with one officer reportedly attempting to strangle them during the confrontation.

Social Media and Public Outcry

The incident has sparked a wider conversation about the role of social media in organizing events for underage youths. This week, Technology Secretary Liz Kendall announced a three-month consultation on the potential benefits and drawbacks of banning social media for children under the age of 16. The House of Lords has supported the proposal, with growing concerns about online safety for minors. Campaigners, including actor Hugh Grant, have rallied behind the idea of following Australia’s lead by enforcing stricter social media restrictions for young people.

Locals in Sutton voiced their concerns about the event, with several parents urging their children to avoid the High Street. On Facebook, one resident expressed relief that their daughter had returned home safely, avoiding the chaos. Others lamented the rise in online events that lead to real-world disruptions, with some calling for social media to be banned entirely for teens.